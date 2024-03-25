We’re counting down the days until the long weekend, and if you need a little boost to get you there, Starbucks is offering a serious deal for Canadian customers this week.

For three days, customers who buy any Starbucks handcrafted beverage will be able to get a second for 50% off, so you’ll be able to get even more bang for your buck.

The deal applies to any of the coffee chain’s handcrafted beverages, such as lattes and frappuccinos, in any size and includes customizations with the new Lavender Cream Cold Foam.

The offer is valid from Tuesday, March 26 to Thursday, March 28, from 2 pm to close local time, at all participating Starbucks locations across Canada and through the app.

If you’ve been waiting to try some of the coffee chain’s spring offerings, such as the Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha, Iced Oat Lavender Latte, or the Lavender Creme Frappucino, now’s the perfect time.