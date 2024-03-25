FoodCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Starbucks is offering buy-one-get-one half-price drinks across Canada this week

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 25 2024, 4:08 pm
Starbucks is offering buy-one-get-one half-price drinks across Canada this week
Courtesy of Starbucks

We’re counting down the days until the long weekend, and if you need a little boost to get you there, Starbucks is offering a serious deal for Canadian customers this week.

For three days, customers who buy any Starbucks handcrafted beverage will be able to get a second for 50% off, so you’ll be able to get even more bang for your buck.

The deal applies to any of the coffee chain’s handcrafted beverages, such as lattes and frappuccinos, in any size and includes customizations with the new Lavender Cream Cold Foam.

The offer is valid from Tuesday, March 26 to Thursday, March 28, from 2 pm to close local time, at all participating Starbucks locations across Canada and through the app.

If you’ve been waiting to try some of the coffee chain’s spring offerings, such as the Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha, Iced Oat Lavender Latte, or the Lavender Creme Frappucino, now’s the perfect time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop