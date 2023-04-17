Kosoo Restaurant to open new location in Coquitlam
Modern Korean eatery Kosoo Restaurant is officially expanding to Metro Vancouver.
The concept, which operates two locations in Vancouver on Robson and on Cardero, confirmed the news to Dished.
Set to open at #105 1123 Westwood Street in Coquitlam, the Kosoo team couldn’t share a tentative opening date just yet, but we’re told additional details will be coming soon.
The brand’s website says the Coquitlam eatery will open sometime in May 2023.
The restaurant is known for its great selection of fried chicken and beer on Robson, and its modern take on traditional Korean eats at the Cardero location.
We’ll keep you posted on an opening date for this spot.
Kosoo Coquitlam
Address: #105 1123 Westwood Street, Coquitlam