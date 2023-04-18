We recently told you that Tim Hortons is bringing back two donuts by popular demand, and now, we know the flavours.

The brand shared that the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick donuts will be making a comeback for a limited time across Canada. Both varieties have been absent from the menu for over 10 years.

You might also like: 15 scrumptious books every food lover needs to devour

Famous fast-food sauces ranked from worst to best

We tried Pizza Pizza's weird dip roller so you don't have to (VIDEO)

It all kicks off on May 31 – just in time for Canadians to celebrate National Donut Day on June 2.

Starting May 31, you can find the Walnut Crunch available in restaurants across Canada and at participating Tims restaurants in Quebec.

The Cherry Stick donut will be available in Tims restaurants across Quebec, and at participating Tims restaurants in the rest of Canada, according to the company.

With this recent announcement, it got us thinking… what are some of the discontinued Tim Hortons items we miss the most? Here are our picks.