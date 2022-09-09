Elton John pays tribute to the Queen at Canadian concert (VIDEO)

Elton John performed his final show in Toronto at the Rogers Centre last night and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her passing.

The monarch was clearly dear to his heart.

“I send my love to her family and her loved ones, and she will be missed, but her spirit lives on. We’re celebrating her life tonight with music, okay?”

The speech tribute was met with a loud standing ovation by the Rogers Centre crowd. Several times throughout the night, spectators broke out shouting “God Save the Queen.”

The British pop icon has a storied bond and friendship with Her Majesty the Queen, and took to Twitter earlier in the day to honour her upon the news of her death.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around,” he said in his tweet. “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Following his address to the crowd, he played his hit song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” a fitting tribute lyrically to Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’m glad she’s at peace, I’m glad she’s at rest, and she deserves it. She’s worked bloody hard.”