Langley’s destination for larger-than-life breakfast sandwiches is getting ready to open a brand new location, and it’s an upgrade from its original concept.

EggBomb is calling its new location in Burnaby EggBomb+, and Dished reached out to the restaurant to get all the details on this new venture.

“Following the success of our original Langley location, EggBomb+ represents the next phase of our growth,” the restaurant told Dished.

While the spot is best known for its delicious breakfast sandwiches, EggBomb+ will offer dinner and bar options that are not available at its Langley location (but don’t worry — you’ll still be able to get plenty of your brunch faves at this location, too).

“The expanded menu will feature a range of exciting new dishes, along with refined versions of our popular Langley offerings,” said the restaurant. “Both the brunch and dinner menus will showcase these enhancements, promising an elevated dining experience for all.”

As for the space, the restaurant told Dished that it’s debuting a “K-bar” concept, which it says is a first for Vancouver.

“Our Burnaby location, designed with a futuristic city concept, will offer guests a unique experience featuring both servers and robots to welcome our guests.”

Yes, you read that right: robot servers.

EggBomb+ will softly open on August 16 and is open from 8 am to 8 pm. Its grand opening is scheduled for Monday, August 26, and will extend its hours from 8 am to midnight. During the first week of its grand opening, it will be offering custom pens and eco-friendly bags to customers.

Are you excited to check out this new elevated concept? Let us know in the comments.

EggBomb+

Address: 560-3778 Grand Promenade, Burnaby

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok