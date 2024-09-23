You might be surprised to learn that one of the best savoury donuts in Metro Vancouver is found inside a grocery store.

Peak Donuts is a relatively new donut chain that has opened inside select Fresh St. Market locations. They specialize in numerous kinds of gourmet donuts made fresh daily.

We heard rumblings that they served a delicious Cheddar and Onion savoury fritter, and with a new location that opened in Surrey at Fresh St. Panorama earlier this month, we knew we had to go and check it out.

To find this new location, you enter the store and take a quick left towards the Fresh Cup Roastery. Peak Donuts is located right beside it (because coffee and donuts are always a winning combination).

There were plenty of gourmet donuts in the display case, and all a bit more unique than your standard glazed. We’re talking flavours like Tiramisu, Strawberry Pistachio, and Peanut Butter and Jelly, just to name a few.

But we had a mission: to try the Cheddar and Onion.

First impressions: This thing had some weight to it. It was definitely much bigger than some of the fritters you can get at other Canadian donut chains.

Then we went for the bite. It was crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Plus, this thing was stuffed full of cheddar and onions. When asked, we were also told this donut was brushed with garlic butter too. If you’re looking for a savoury treat after doing some shopping, this is definitely the one to get.

But we couldn’t stop at just one donut. We also tried the Salted Dulce De Leche Cronut because, with a name like that, we just had to.

Croissant dough? Check. Dulce de Leche drizzled on top? Check. Flaky salt? Check. Absolutely delicious? Quadruple check.

With plenty of more donuts to try, we are counting down the days until we can go back and get some more.

Will you be checking out this new donut stop? Let us know in the comments.

Peaks Donuts

Address: Panorama Village — 15127 BC-10, Surrey

Address: 20159 88 Avenue B101, Langley Township

Address: 20-1320 Trans Canada Highway West, Kamloops

Address: 4330 Northland Boulevard, Whistler

