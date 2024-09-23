Those looking to get their hands on some of Tommies Jerk famous jerk chicken may have been worried when they couldn’t find it in its usual spot recently. But don’t worry, the spot is on a temporary hiatus because it is moving.

Tommies Jerk shared the news on its Instagram, saying customers can expect it to open in the next few weeks at its new location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommies Jerk (@tommiesjerk)

This spot is best known for its Jamaican cuisine, specifically for its jerk chicken and beef.

Whether you want your jerk chicken and beef served in a burrito, taco, or nachos, you can’t go wrong with whatever you order. The spot also serves up tasty drinks like Caribbean Pineapple Lemonade and Jamaican Strawberry Lemonade.

Before its move, the jerk chicken spot operated at 5337 180 Street, Surrey, around the rear of the building.

Dished reached out to Tommies Jerk to learn more about where it will be moving and when it will reopen. Be sure to check back here for more details soon.

