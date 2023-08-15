Earlier this spring, Dished shared that a much-loved Filipino dessert shop planned to leave its Vancouver address in favour of a new location in Richmond.

The Khaykery Bakery, which is run by Aimee “Khay” Nagasan, opened at 1610 Robson Street back in 2019.

At the time of The Khaykery’s original relocation announcement, Nagasan shared that the business would be moving to “a bigger and busier location” in Richmond, right by Aberdeen SkyTrain Station.

The new, bigger location would give the bakery room to grow, but it also meant that it would be closing down its Vancouver location as a result. The Khaykery Bakery held its last day on Robson Street on Saturday, August 12.

Best known for its Silvanas, a Filipino frozen cookie sandwich, Khaykery Bakery is now in the process of moving to its new address at 140 – 4000 No 3 Road. The opening date for this location is yet to be determined.

While it’s unfortunate to see the Vancouver location closed for good, this spot was not without its trials, as back in January, the Khaykery’s Robson Street location was the victim of a break-and-enter, resulting in broken windows and the attempted theft of the store’s cash registers.

“Unfortunately, since the window is part of our unit, we are responsible for it, and we have to pay the deductible – money that I was going to use to get one of our fridges fixed as it stopped working just two days ago,” the business said at the time.

While we wait for an official opening date for the Richmond location, you can find Khaykery’s frozen Silvanas at shops around the city, including 88 Supermarket and from its branded vending machine at Metrotown Mall. The business will also soon be installing a second vending machine at Joyce-Collingwood Station.

The Khaykery Bakery – Richmond

Address: #104-4000 No. 3 Road, Richmond

