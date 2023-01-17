It seems businesses in Vancouver can’t catch a break lately.

The latest small business in the city to be targeted for a break-and-enter is downtown Vancouver’s Khaykery Bakery.

The Filipino dessert shop, which specializes in silvanas, shared on Monday, January 16, that it had been broken into the night before, along with one other neighbouring business.

Khaykery shared photos of the broken windows on its Instagram page, noting that “from the looks of it, it seems like the person is really after our cash registers.”

Aimee “Khay” Nagasan, the owner of Khaykery Bakery, said in the post that they’ve now put signs up around the shop that say “no cash on premises,” but they’ve also decided to only accept card payments going forward.

“Unfortunately since the window is part of our unit we are responsible for it and we have to pay the deductible – money that I was going to use to get one of our fridges fixed as it stopped working just two days ago,” the post continued.

Khay asks customers to “keep us in your thoughts and prayers” as they continue to deal with the “struggles and trials” of running a business.

“Despite what we’re going through, I still try to focus on the positive side. I am still grateful that it didn’t happen during business hours. It could’ve been worse… someone could’ve gotten hurt, but thank God no one did,” they add.

Khay’s post ends with a plea to the City of Vancouver to help protect small businesses from the continued onslaught of increased cases of vandalism and break-ins.

The best way to support Khaykery Bakery through the ordeal is to visit the shop and pick some of its housemade treats.

Khaykery Bakery is located at 1610 Robson Street, Unit 108.