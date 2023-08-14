Great news for fans of hot pot, as one of the most popular spots for the style of cuisine has just pivoted one of its locations to offer an all-you-can-eat menu, all the time.

The Dolar Shop, which operates locations in New York, Seattle, Richmond, and Burnaby, has just announced that one of its Burnaby locations will now be called Chocho Premium All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot.

Located at 4361 Kingsway #4A, this spot used to offer AYCE menus only after 9 pm as a special feature, but now this location will be offering it as an all-day mainstay.

The rebrand and new AYCE menu officially kicks off today, August 14.