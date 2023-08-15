It was last August that we first shared the news that Steve’s Poké Bar would be opening a new location in Yaletown, and after a year of anticipation, we finally don’t have to wait anymore.

The locally founded chain specializes in authentic, Hawaiian-style poké and has been quickly expanding across the Lower Mainland over the past couple of years. Currently, Steve’s Poké Bar operates 19 locations, including Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley, and Vancouver.

The Yaletown location at 1199 Pacific Boulevard has finally opened its doors as of August 3.

Steve’s is known for its fresh signature bowls, like the California Dreamin’ and the Shoyu A Good Time, and its build-your-own-bowl option. It also serves poké by the pound, perfect for potlucks, large gatherings, or creating your own poké bowls at home.

In addition to this Yaletown spot, Steve’s has also just opened a new Chilliwack location in the Garrison area at 109-5535 Vedder Road.

The business’s Instagram page also indicates that an additional nine locations are in the works.

Address: 1199 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

