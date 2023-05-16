A much-loved Filipino dessert shop is set to leave its Vancouver address and head a bit further south – to Richmond.

The Khaykery Bakery is run by Aimee “Khay” Nagasan, who opened at 1610 Robson Street back in 2019.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared that the Khaykery would be moving to “a bigger and busier location” in Richmond, right by Aberdeen SkyTrain Station.

The bigger location will give the business more room to grow, including the option to add some new menu items, the announcement note adds. The bakery is best well-known for its Silvanas, a Filipino frozen cookie sandwich.

“Things will be moving fast for us in the next few weeks and we ask for your understanding while we work on our menu, renovations and opening date,” Nagasan says.

Back in January, the Khaykery’s Robson Street location was the victim of a break-and-enter, resulting in broken windows and the attempted theft of the store’s cash registers.

“Unfortunately since the window is part of our unit we are responsible for it and we have to pay the deductible – money that I was going to use to get one of our fridges fixed as it stopped working just two days ago,” the business said at the time.

With the Khaykery’s move to Richmond, this Robson spot will be closing, it says, explaining that it “won’t be able to handle and operate two locations.”

The new address will be at #104-4000 No. 3 Road, the former location of Breadlicious, and while an opening date is yet to be set, the Khaykery says it will be sharing updates on its social pages.

In the meantime, you can find Khaykery’s frozen Silvanas at shops around the city, including 88 Supermarket and from its branded vending machine at Metrotown Mall.

The Khaykery Bakery – Richmond

Address: #104-4000 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram