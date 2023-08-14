Gastown has long been a destination for foodies, locals and tourists alike, and a brand new spot worth checking out has recently opened its doors.

Tekkaba, located at 68 E Cordova Street (the former location of La Mexcaleria’s Gastown location), opened its doors earlier this month.

Billed as a spot for both Izakaya and Omakase-style Japanese fare, Tekkaba offers premium, traditional dishes in a brick-walled setting.

Opened by Pacific Dream Group, the restaurant aims to offer fusion dishes as well as Kaiseki style omakase, which is available for both lunch and dinner seatings.

Tekkaba also offers izakaya dinner and late-night seatings, which includes dishes like beef tartare, spicy gyoza salad, pepper mixed oshinko, ebi katsu, and chicken karaage.

Diners can also opt to order a la cart from a menu that spans everything from sashimi to kimchi fried rice to BBQ eel.

Tekkaba hosts what the restaurant calls “mini concerts,” with musicians performing on the in-house piano on select nights.

You’ll find Tekkaba open Wednesday through Sunday from 12 to 1:30 am and on Tuesdays from 5 pm onward. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Address: 68 E Cordova Street, Vancouver

