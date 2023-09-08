Earlier this spring, Dished shared that a much-loved Filipino dessert shop planned to leave its Vancouver address in favour of a new location in Richmond.

The Khaykery Bakery, which is run by Aimee “Khay” Nagasan, opened at 1610 Robson Street back in 2019.

That location has now closed, but The Khaykery’s new chapter in Richmond is about to begin.

The new Richmond spot at 140 – 4000 No 3 Road will softly open on September 16.

Best known for its Silvanas, a Filipino frozen cookie sandwich, The Khaykery Bakery’s sweets are also available at two vending machines around Metro Vancouver: one in Metrotown and another at Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station.

To celebrate the opening of its new location, The Khaykery will be offering products at 10% off. It’ll be open from noon until 6 pm on its opening day.

The Khaykery Bakery – Richmond

Address: #104-4000 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram