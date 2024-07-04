EventsNews

Stretch of major Vancouver road to close this weekend for music fest

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 4 2024, 3:05 pm
Stretch of major Vancouver road to close this weekend for music fest
Khatsahlano/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Improv for Beginners

Sat, September 2, 3:30pm

Improv for Beginners

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Thu, June 20, 7:30pm

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Glitter Crash

Sat, July 13, 7:00pm

Glitter Crash

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is back for another summer this weekend, and residents and commuters are being warned of traffic impacts in the area.

Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 6.

The popular annual event features live musical performances, food trucks and local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and more.

Several major streets in Kitsilano will be closed or restricted starting the evening before the major event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The City of Vancouver has posted online that multiple streets in Kits will close starting on Friday, July 5 to accommodate for the set-up of Khatsahlano. Streets scheduled for closure include:

  • 1900-2000 Vine
  • 1900 Cypress
  • 1900 Maple
  • 1900-2000 Yew
  • 1900-2000 Balsam
  • 1900-2000 Larch
  • 1900 Trafalgar
  • 2000 Stephens
khatsahlano street party

Khatsahlano Street Party/Facebook

Those streets, plus West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to Macdonald Street and 1900-2000 Arbutus, will also be closed to traffic from 5 am to 9 pm on July 6.

A section of Vine will have an extended closure until Monday, July 8 at 2 pm.

Previous years have seen Khatsahlano draw a crowd of over 160,000 attendees, so the streets will be busy.

khatsahlano

Khatsahlano Street Party

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #ShineYourLight, and festivalgoers are invited to dress up in their sparkliest outfits.

Great live music can be found at the Burrard, MacDonald, Maple, Yew, Vine, Balsam, and Trafalgar stages. Acts include Vancouver’s own indie rock darlings Hotel Mira; femme-powered, hip hop group NADUH; Season 1 winner of Call Me Mother, Toddy; rock’n roller Garret T. Willie, and more.

Guests can stay refreshed all day by dropping by the beer and bar gardens where Olé, Hard T, Stanley Park Brewing, and Vancouver Island Brewing will serve drinks and dance-worthy tunes.

There are also 50 food trucks and plenty of West 4th patios and restaurants to choose from, so treat yourself to some tasty dishes and treats while you’re at it.

Khatsahlano Street Party 2024

When: July 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop