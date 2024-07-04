Stretch of major Vancouver road to close this weekend for music fest

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is back for another summer this weekend, and residents and commuters are being warned of traffic impacts in the area.

Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 6.

The popular annual event features live musical performances, food trucks and local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and more.

Several major streets in Kitsilano will be closed or restricted starting the evening before the major event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

You might also like: Everything you can do at the FREE Tour de Concord fest this weekend

World's most unique basketball tournament coming to Vancouver this weekend

Vancouver's Indian Summer Festival returns with 80+ artists this week

The City of Vancouver has posted online that multiple streets in Kits will close starting on Friday, July 5 to accommodate for the set-up of Khatsahlano. Streets scheduled for closure include:

1900-2000 Vine

1900 Cypress

1900 Maple

1900-2000 Yew

1900-2000 Balsam

1900-2000 Larch

1900 Trafalgar

2000 Stephens

Those streets, plus West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to Macdonald Street and 1900-2000 Arbutus, will also be closed to traffic from 5 am to 9 pm on July 6.

A section of Vine will have an extended closure until Monday, July 8 at 2 pm.

Previous years have seen Khatsahlano draw a crowd of over 160,000 attendees, so the streets will be busy.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #ShineYourLight, and festivalgoers are invited to dress up in their sparkliest outfits.

Great live music can be found at the Burrard, MacDonald, Maple, Yew, Vine, Balsam, and Trafalgar stages. Acts include Vancouver’s own indie rock darlings Hotel Mira; femme-powered, hip hop group NADUH; Season 1 winner of Call Me Mother, Toddy; rock’n roller Garret T. Willie, and more.

Guests can stay refreshed all day by dropping by the beer and bar gardens where Olé, Hard T, Stanley Park Brewing, and Vancouver Island Brewing will serve drinks and dance-worthy tunes.

There are also 50 food trucks and plenty of West 4th patios and restaurants to choose from, so treat yourself to some tasty dishes and treats while you’re at it.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free