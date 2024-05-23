Khatsahlano Street Party returns with over 50 FREE performances this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Your summer soundtrack just got a whole lot sweeter because the official lineup for the 2024 Khatsahlano Street Party has been revealed.

Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival, presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, will take place on Saturday, July 8, between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #ShineYourLight, and festivalgoers are invited to dress up in their sparkliest outfits. The huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

“Khatsahlano is a unique opportunity to see a diverse selection of fantastic homegrown talent,” said Grant McDonagh, owner of Zulu Records, in a release. “In keeping with West 4th Avenue’s long history of supporting the arts, Zulu has curated more than 50 musical acts to perform at our street festival, spanning ten blocks from Burrard to MacDonald.”

“As the performers cover almost every musical genre, we are delighted to showcase exciting BC artists, certain to please everyone’s musical tastes.”

Stop by the Burrard stage to enjoy performances by Vancouver’s own indie rock darlings, Hotel Mira, femme-powered, hip hop group NADUH, alternative rockers Bend Sinister, and many more.

You’ll also want to check out the MacDonald Stage, presented by Daily Hive and Third.Space, which will showcase the Season 1 winner of Call Me Mother, Toddy, rock’n roller Garret T. Willie, acclaimed roots musician Emmett Jerome, and more.

The full music lineup of Khatsahlano 2024 can be found online.

The little ones are always welcome at Khatsahlano Street Party, so bring them by Khats Kids at the Trafalgar Street stage for all-ages entertainment with Music with Marnie, Matt Henry, the Madrigal Sisters, the School of Rock Junior House Band, the Sarah Mclaughlin School of Music, and more.

Guests can stay refreshed all day by dropping by the beer and bar gardens where Olé, Hard T, Stanley Park Brewing, and Vancouver Island Brewing will serve drinks and dance-worthy tunes.

You can also eat your way through the festival, with over 50 food truck options and plenty of West 4th favourite patios and restaurants to discover.

Khatsahlano offers plenty of family-friendly activities, including an Active Zone with a climbing wall hosted by Arc’Teryx and a mini golf course provided by Peak Performance. Snap a selfie at the Flight Centre and Monos station for a chance to win prizes, including a complimentary flight and stylish luggage.

From activities and games to live entertainment and shopping, there are lots to see and do at the Khatsahlano Street Party. So save the date and get ready for fun!

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free