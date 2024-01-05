"It is divine": Kelly Ripa gushes about Vancouver International Airport

Kelly Ripa gushed over Vancouver International Airport on American talk show, Live with Kelly and Mark Thursday, January 4, 2023. livewithkellyandmark/screenshot | Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

On a popular American talk show, Kelly Ripa gave a massive shout-out (again) to Vancouver International Airport — calling it “The Majesty.”

During Thursday’s Live with Kelly and Mark broadcast, Mark Consuelos read from a newspaper clipping that reported airports have become “travel hotspots.”

“Forget the mall. Programs allow non-fliers to spend time eating and shopping inside the terminal,” Consuelos said.

This quickly prompted Ripa to capture her audience’s attention, saying, “Listen, unless it’s the airport in Vancouver.”

Consuelos interrupted, mentioning one of his favourite airports was in Rome.

However, Ripa said doubled down, saying, “You can’t imagine going anywhere” after visiting YVR.

“It’s beautiful,” Consuelos agreed.

Ripa even said when she’s at the airport, she doesn’t want to leave.

“It is divine,” she said. “Best shopping, great food, they’ve got arts and crafts, they’ve got they’ve got streams, they’ve got babbling brooks, they’ve got an aquarium. I mean, you name it, they’ve got it in the airport. You don’t have to go anywhere else.”

This is not the first time Ripa mentioned YVR on the show.

Just last year, Ripa brought up a listicle she read about the best or greatest airports in the world to spend time in, which did not feature Vancouver airport. And she said she was not very pleased about it.

“I did notice that Vancouver was not on the list,” Ripa quipped.

“I just wanted to say to the list makers… they have clearly made an error.”

“An error, just an error; I’m not saying it was a deliberate snub; I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Ripa added.

Ripa concluded her statement by suggesting the list maker’s omission “needs to be righted.”

The talk show host even gushed about the airport in 2019.

“I want to be buried in the Gucci at Vancouver Airport. I would like my ashes scattered there … I’m telling you that airport is just gorgeous,” she said.

Live with Kelly and Mark is broadcasted on CTV in Canada.

Skytrax announced its 2023 recipients for the World Airports Awards, in which YVR was listed as North America’s second-best airport in 2023 and the world’s 20th-best airport.