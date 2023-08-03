"Fly By" promises to transform the culinary experience at YVR (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever been disappointed by the food offerings at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), a new development called Fly By promises to change all of that, marking the continuation of a journey to transform the culinary experience at YVR.

That journey began with previous milestones like the openings of Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly, Purebread and Dirty Apron.

YVR says Fly By is the perfect spot to “recharge and unwind” before you set off to Toronto to watch Taylor Swift in concert since you can’t in Vancouver.

Fly By promises local draft beer, artisanal sandwiches and views of the mountains to accompany your meal.

Fly By is located in the Pier D expansion area by International Gate D68, and according to YVR spokesperson Megan Sutton, it’s a transformation of its food and beverage program.

With panoramic views of the mountains, local draft beer and artisanal sandwiches, ‘Fly By’ takes comfort to new heights! Embrace the coastal vibes, recharge and unwind before you fly out right by International Gate D68 🛫 https://t.co/SlEB8RzWPP pic.twitter.com/eyOYOyieNu — YVR (@yvrairport) August 3, 2023

It sounds like there are a lot of high-calibre partners involved.

Sandwiches are made with freshly baked loaves from A Bread Affair. Baked goods from Swiss Bakery will be on offer. Starbucks and Tim Hortons will no longer be the only coffee options, as Parallel 49 coffee will be available at Fly By.

If you like to get your drink on before a flight, cocktails, red and white wine, and beer from Fuggles & Warlock, Yellow Dog, and Old Yale Brewery will be available.

There will also be grab-and-go sammies, salads and other local snacks.

Fly By is operated by Tastes On the Fly and is open daily from 12 to 9 pm.