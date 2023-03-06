Kelly Ripa defends Vancouver airport against "list makers" (VIDEO)

Vancouver International Airport got a surprise mention from Kelly Ripa on a popular American talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, broadcast on CTV in Canada.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were discussing airports when Seacrest asked funny airport employees to write into the show.

That prompted Ripa to bring up a listicle she read about the best or greatest airports in the world to spend time in, which did not feature Vancouver airport, and Ripa was apparently not very pleased about it.

“I did notice that Vancouver was not on the list,” Ripa quipped.

“I just wanted to say to the list makers… they have clearly made an error.”

“An error, just an error; I’m not saying it was a deliberate snub; I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Ripa added.

Ripa concluded her statement by suggesting the list maker’s omission “needs to be righted.”

It’s unclear which list Vancouver International Airport didn’t land on, as YVR is frequently mentioned in many lists regarding the best airports.

For example, YVR recently made a list of BC’s top employers of 2023, and last fall, it was named the cleanest airport in Canada.

YVR was also the first Canadian airport to receive a “healthy building” rating.