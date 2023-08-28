Ahead of another busy travel weekend, the Vancouver International Airport has announced a new tool in hopes of getting travellers to their gates on time.

Called YVR TimeLine, passengers can simply scan a QR code at the terminal, enter their flight number, and the system will identify if they are at risk of missing their flight.

If that’s the case, they will be directed to chat with YVR’s Guest Experience representatives, who will help them get to their gate.

Cool tech alert! YVR TimeLine is one of our newest passenger tools. Simply scan the QR code, and we’ll help determine if you are at risk of missing your flight and need to identify yourself to our team. Look out for YVR TimeLine before you fly this long weekend. pic.twitter.com/VBR1RlP1aW — YVR (@yvrairport) August 28, 2023

You will likely see the signs with the codes on them popping up around the airport next time you’re there, and instructions for use can be found at the security screen lanes.

That said, the message to arrive early continues to be repeated by officials. Gone are the days of showing up half an hour ahead of a flight from Vancouver to Calgary; you’re now told to arrive two hours early for a domestic flight and three hours ahead for destinations outside Canada.

That’s due in part to the surge of post-pandemic travel.

In addition to YVR Timeline, you could also use the YVR EXPRESS service, which allows pre-booking for security for free to get you to your gate faster with just a few clicks.

Click here to nab your spot in security lines before they even form, way ahead of your flight.

Top destinations for YVR travellers this Labour Day long weekend include Toronto, San Francisco, Honolulu, Seol, and Delhi.

Happy travelling!