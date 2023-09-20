YVR ranked among North America's most satisfying large airports

You know that pleasant, excited feeling you get at Vancouver International Airport at the start of a trip? Turns out, that feeling is a common one for many travellers.

A new ranking places YVR among North America’s best airports in terms of customer satisfaction — in a year when rebounding passenger volumes, a pilot shortage, and more weather delays than usual all impacted travel plans.

The new report from JD Power called the 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, gave YVR a 787 score out of 1,000.

The ranking is based on terminal facilities, retail, food and beverage services, and baggage claim. The study noted happier passengers tend to spend more at the terminal and that renovations and upgrades that improve passenger flow typically increase satisfaction.

YVR outranked Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport but didn’t score quite as high as the Calgary International Airport. Toronto’s Pearson International Airport was ranked in a separate category because it’s big enough to be considered a “mega” airport.

Tampa International Airport took the crown for the highest-ranked large airport, and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport scored highest for mega airports.