Vietnamese restaurant, DD Mau’s Chinatown location has been forced to close due to extensive and devastating flooding.

The restaurant, which is located on East Pender Street, took to Instagram to share the sad news.

“An unfortunate way to end 2021,” reads the caption. “As we reach the end of another pandemic year, we didn’t see this one coming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DD Mau Chinatown (@ddmau_chinatown)

According to the post and the restaurant’s Instagram stories, the restaurant was flooded Thursday night when a frozen water pipe burst from the floor above.

Videos show the team mopping up the wet floors in an attempt to contain the flooding.

“At this point in time we do not know how much damage there is and how long it will take for us to reopen,” they said on Instagram.

The family-run restaurant has started a gofundme to raise money to repair the damages. The $50,000 goal will go towards rebuilding the site, replacing damaged equipment and paying for their employee’s lost wages until they can reopen.

The cold Vancouver weather hasn’t been kind to restaurants. This incident comes just after another restaurant on Marine Drive was flooded amidst the cold temperatures.