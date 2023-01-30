We’ve all been there: it’s 1 am, and an intense craving for snacks hits, but the convenience store nearest your place has already closed, and you don’t really feel like putting pants back on anyways.

A new “secret society” aims to address this late-night craving experience – the only kind of secret society we’re really interested in, honestly.

Aptly named Secret Snack Society, the new Vancouver-based initiative officially launched this past weekend, offering snack foods to hungry (and maybe drunk, maybe stoned) Vancouverites.

Rahul Kumar, one of the organizers behind Secret Snack Society, tells us that the program will be offering “late night hot food, snacks and drinks” for those living in Kitsilano, West Side, and Downtown areas to start.

While the website is still under construction and a full menu has yet to be shared, Kumar tells us that snack items will include things like wings, fries, noodles, and chips, as well as pop and alcoholic beverages.

For now, Secret Snack Society will only be offering delivery or pick-up on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am to 2 am.

You’ll be able to find its offerings on several delivery app platforms this week, we’re told.