Maruhachi Ra-men to open new Surrey location soon

May 11 2023, 10:25 pm
@maruhachi_canada/Instagram

One of Vancouver’s most popular ramen spots is opening a new location: Maruhachi Ra-men.

Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.

Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), will be opening in another Metro Vancouver city.

Maruhachi will be launching a location in Surrey at Unit 2 9082-152 Street.

The Maruhachi team tells Dished that they are aiming to launch this eatery sometime next month. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Maruhachi Ra-men — Surrey

Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey

