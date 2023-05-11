Maruhachi Ra-men to open new Surrey location soon
One of Vancouver’s most popular ramen spots is opening a new location: Maruhachi Ra-men.
Formerly known as Marutama, the newly branded Maruhachi Ra-men operates locations in Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby, and Coquitlam.
Now, the concept, which is known for its Tori-Paitan (creamy chicken broth), will be opening in another Metro Vancouver city.
Maruhachi will be launching a location in Surrey at Unit 2 9082-152 Street.
The Maruhachi team tells Dished that they are aiming to launch this eatery sometime next month. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.
Maruhachi Ra-men — Surrey
Address: Unit 2 9082 152nd Street, Surrey