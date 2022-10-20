FoodRestaurants & BarsBest ofHidden Gems

Oct 20 2022, 11:20 pm
John 3:16 Malaysian Delights: Must-try authentic cuisine in Richmond
We’re always up for trying new spots, especially when a place feels somewhat off the mainstream radar but is apparently so good that its reputation precedes it.

Such is the case with John 3:16 Malaysian Delights – one of those “if you know, you know” type spots that only die-hard foodies and locals really know about.

John 3:16 Malaysian Delights is essentially a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, but with some of the most fantastic food we’ve had in ages.

We checked out the Richmond location of this local favourite Malaysian spot, although John 3:16 also has a Vancouver location that opened in the spring of 2021.

Opened in 2014, the Richmond restaurant, located at 6838 No. 3 Road, has a no-frills interior with a focus on the food – dishes are authentic Malaysian renditions made with fresh, local ingredients.

Some standout starters here include the roti canai, with the option of being served with chicken, beef, or plain curry sauce. The flaky roti was the perfect accompaniment to the flavourful curry and is a definite must for first-timers here.

Roti canai with curry chicken | Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

Beef satay | Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

John 3:16 also has some of the best satay in the city, with both chicken and beef options.

As for mains, John 3:16 has several options including Sambal fish, beef Rendang, Kari chicken, and noodle dishes like Kari Laksa, Mamak Mee Goreng, and more.

Nyonya Pie Tee | Daryn Wright/Daily Hive

For dessert, try Pulut durian, a sticky rice dish, or Cendol, an iced dessert with jellies and sweet beans.

One thing to note, though, is the Richmond location does not serve alcohol – if you’re planning on grabbing a beer with your food, head to the Vancouver location instead.

While this spot is widely known by foodies as the place to go for authentic Malaysian in the city, those who are unfamiliar with the cuisine are likely to find much to rave about here.

Since this spot is popular, reservations are recommended, especially for busy weekend nights.

John 3:16 Malaysian Delights is open for lunch on Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm and for dinner from 5 pm to 9:30 pm.

John 3:16 Malaysian Delights

Address: 6838 No.3 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-214-8181

Address: 1063 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-5909

