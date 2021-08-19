Justin Trudeau spotted sipping a pint at Metro Vancouver pub (PHOTOS)

Justin Trudeau is no stranger to indulging in quality eats and drinks while in and around BC, and yesterday the Prime Minister appeared at a popular Metro Vancouver watering hole.

Trudeau posted a series of photos at Hawthorne Beer Market & Bistro earlier this week with the caption “They put me to work in Cloverdale today.”

The politician is currently on the campaign trail for the upcoming 2021 Canadian federal election, which will take place on September 20.

Canadians last headed to the polls in 2019, meaning there are countless residents who will be voting for the very first time, and more still who need to update their information.

To be eligible to vote, you must be at least 18 years of age and a Canadian citizen.

You can register to vote online through Elections Canada’s website. The site can also be used to check your registration status, apply to vote by mail, or update your address.