Trudeau dines out at popular BC burger chain
While in BC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made sure to make a quick stop to eat at a beloved restaurant chain in the province on Thursday.
After announcing that the promised “$10 a day child care” would be implemented within the next five years, Trudeau made a pit stop at White Spot and shared the interaction on social media.
“It’s been way too long since I’ve been able to say this: I had some @White_Spot for lunch today,” said Trudeau on Twitter.
“It was great, and so were the conversations I had with folks who were there.”
But he wasn’t alone. Trudeau sat down and had lunch with Premier John Horgan.
- See also:
Back in 2018, Trudeau initially shared his love for White Spot, saying he’d be a fan for life.
And we don’t blame him.
It’s been way too long since I’ve been able to say this: I had some @White_Spot for lunch today. It was great, and so were the conversations I had with folks who were there. pic.twitter.com/qHa5qicfRq
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 9, 2021