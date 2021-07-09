While in BC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made sure to make a quick stop to eat at a beloved restaurant chain in the province on Thursday.

After announcing that the promised “$10 a day child care” would be implemented within the next five years, Trudeau made a pit stop at White Spot and shared the interaction on social media.

“It’s been way too long since I’ve been able to say this: I had some @White_Spot for lunch today,” said Trudeau on Twitter.

“It was great, and so were the conversations I had with folks who were there.”

But he wasn’t alone. Trudeau sat down and had lunch with Premier John Horgan.

Back in 2018, Trudeau initially shared his love for White Spot, saying he’d be a fan for life.

And we don’t blame him.