4 secret codes for free items during your next Haidilao Hot Pot visit

Fans of hot pot are most likely familiar with Haidilao Hot Pot, but did you know that there are secret codes that will get you free food and toys? No, we’re not joking.

Dished reached out to Haidilao Canada to learn more about these secret codes and how exactly they came to be.

“Our secret code isn’t an official or regular service that we typically provide,” said a representative from Haidilao. “However, it has become very popular among our customers, so we’ve decided to try and standardize these codes.”

How it works is you tell your server one of these codes and they will give you some free goodies. Haidilao shared four codes that customers can use the next time they visit, which include:

“The little angel is here to eat hot pot” — this will get you a free fairy stick or other small toy

“Your soup base is really delicious” — gets you a free tomato base packet but is limited to one packet per table

“Do I look like a child?” — will get you a free toy

“Do you have gold bricks?” — will get you free golden steamed buns

Haidilao added that guests can typically only use one code per visit, so choose wisely. But there might be even more codes than just the ones listed here.

“It’s a fun way to explore Haidilao,” added the restaurant. “Each of our stores may have its own unique codes and rules for using them.”

So, there you have it! Next time you’re craving hot pot, be sure to try one of these codes to enjoy a free goodie.