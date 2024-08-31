We talked to Cobie Smulders about her favourite Vancouver spots

How I Met Your Mother and Avengers star Cobie Smulders recently visited her hometown of Vancouver. During her trip, we got the chance to chat with her about some of her favourite eats in the city, and she has some really good picks.

“One of the first things I tell [people] about Vancouver is that the food is so good,” said Smulders.

“Every time I’m in town, I go to The Mackenzie Room because it is so delicious. The food is farm to table. It’s my favourite restaurant, maybe in the world.”

Smulders also added that she loves the Olympic Village area and called herself a “big Granville Island lady.” Specifically, she shouted out Hobbs Pickles.

“Maybe it’s controversial, but [I love] the mustard pickles, not sliced. Whole,” admitted Smulders.

She’s not the only celebrity who loves Hobbs. When Harry Styles was in Vancouver, he stopped at the pickle spot. After trying the Bread n’ Butter Chips, he said, “This is the most delicious pickle I’ve ever had.”

And between rainy Vancouver days, Smulders also said she’s really into the city’s patio scene.

“That’s what I love about this city: people, when it’s sunny out, seek out the patios,” she added.

She then proceeded to shout out another Vancouver spot: Please! Beverage Co.

“Please is a big go-to for me. I just really love their drinks and I really love everybody involved. They also have an espresso martini on tap,” said Smulders.

When asked how she would spend the perfect day in Vancouver, she said she would start at Platform 7 for a coffee and breakfast sandwich, make her way to Stanley Park for a walk and bike ride, and then hit Granville Island (of course) for some yummy goodies and fresh produce. Then, with her Granville Island haul, she’d head somewhere close to the beach for a BBQ with friends.

Overall, Smulders ended the conversation by showing some love for her hometown and saying, “I love Canadian businesses.”

Smulders isn’t the only one who has been showing some love to the Vancouver food scene. Celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Owen Wilson, and more have been spotted dining in and around the city.

What are your favourite Vancouver spots? Let us know in the comments.