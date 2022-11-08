First opened in 2012, Kinton Ramen quickly made a name for itself as a go-to spot in Toronto for a really good bowl of ramen.

The chain first made its way over to the West Coast in July of 2020 with a location at UBC, but now two more spots are underway for Metro Vancouver.

In addition to an outpost in North Vancouver at 1325 Lonsdale Avenue, Kinton will be opening a location in Surrey at 13639 George Junction.

The franchise offers a selection of classic Japanese pork ramen styles, as well as chicken and vegetarian options.

Kinton is especially known for its signature beef ramen, featuring a rich, savoury beef broth and beef brisket.

Kinton Ramen has locations throughout Ontario, Montreal, as well as two in Chicago and one in New York state.

Opening dates have yet to be shared for either Metro Vancouver location, so stay tuned for more details.

Until then, you can visit the Vancouver UBC location at 102 – 6111 University Boulevard.

Kinton Ramen – North Vancouver

Address: 1325 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Kinton Ramen – Surrey

Address: 13639 George Junction, Surrey

