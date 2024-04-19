Jinya to offer $10 ramen to celebrate 7 years in Vancouver

It’s been seven years since Jinya Ramen Bar opened its doors in Vancouver, and to celebrate this milestone, the ramen shop will be offering three of its bowls for just $10.

From April 22 to 24, customers will be able to enjoy either Jinya’s Tonkotsu Black Ramen, Spicy Chicken Ramen, or Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen for just $10, a deal practically unheard of around Vancouver.

However, this deal is only available for dine-in at its Vancouver spot located at 541 Robson Street.

Jinay said it’s “honoured to have served the Vancouver market for seven years” and is excited for customers to join in the celebration.

Jinya opened its downtown Vancouver location in 2017 and has since opened two other Metro Vancouver spots.

If you can’t wait to grab one of these affordable bowls, you can check out Ramen One, which also offers $10 ramen and has private booths.

Will you be grabbing one of these $10 slurp-worthy ramen dishes? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 541 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok