You can fly from Vancouver to Maui for just $338 roundtrip this fall

Air Canada’s flight prices from Vancouver to one of Hawaii’s most popular islands just dropped below $400 this week.

The Canadian carrier is now offering direct flights from Vancouver to Maui’s Kahului Airport for as low as $338 roundtrip.

Just search Air Canada’s website (or Google flights) for October and November dates with affordable prices — you may have to travel mid-week.

This means you’re less than $400 away from spending a week climbing volcanoes, relaxing on the beach, and maybe even learning to surf.

The weather will be transitioning to winter on Maui during the fall months, so expect slightly cooler temperatures and more rain than in the summer months. But it can’t be rainier than Vancouver in November, so we say book the trip.