Jennifer Lopez set to film sci-fi show 'Atlas' in Vancouver

Bennifer fans, rejoice: the A-List celebrity couple could be headed back to Vancouver.

Jennifer Lopez‘s recently announced sci-fi series for Netflix, Atlas, is set to shoot in the Lower Mainland.

The “Dear Ben” singer’s latest project is slated to begin production in October, going through to January 2022.

It’s no surprise that Netflix has chosen Vancouver once again: the streaming giant has a number of locally shot projects, including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and fellow sci-fi series Altered Carbon.

In the series, which Jennifer is co-producing through her company Nuyorican Productions, an AI solder decides that the only way to end war is to also end humanity. Naturally, Jennifer plays the heroine (a.k.a. badass female assassin) who rises against the powerful machine.

J.Lo took to Instagram and Twitter to announce the exciting new project on June 16. “Can’t wait for this! #Atlas movie is coming to @Netflix!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding up a script.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer last shot in BC during the height of her first-round romance with rekindled beau Ben Affleck back in 2003: Jen shot film An Unfinished Life alongside Hollywood icon Robert Redford in Kamloops at the same time Ben shot Paycheck in Vancouver.

The former fly girl would regularly spend time with Ben at his Deep Cove rental home, where they notoriously shot a sit-down interview with Access Hollywood‘s Pat O’Brien. The pair were regularly spotted around the city, hanging out downtown (the Opus Hotel and Cin Cin, to be exact), the Deep Cove Blockbuster, and checking out the scenery.

While it’s impossible to say what broke Bennifer up for sure, he allegedly cheated on her with a stripper from downtown strip club Brandi’s back in 2003. Shortly after, the couple postponed their wedding — ultimately splitting for good in 2004.

Ben and J.Lo rekindled their romance 17 years later with a romantic getaway to Montana, followed by meet-ups in Los Angeles, Miami and the Hamptons. Now that their kids are officially hanging out, things are looking pretty serious — meaning it’s highly likely that Ben would join the Puerto Rican beauty in Vancouver later this year.

Jennifer’s new project could be the perfect opportunity for the city to redeem itself, particularly after that stripper drama.

Of note, Ben could also be working here again: his film Hypnotic was slated to shoot in Vancouver pre-pandemic and has since been postponed.