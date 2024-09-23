Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe to open new location this winter

Folks near the new Britannia Beach Townhomes development by Squamish will soon be able to grab a sweet treat from one of Vancouver’s favourite spots: Beaucoup Bakery.

In a press release, Beaucoup said its new location “will feature the cozy elegance of a French Alpine-style retreat, offering the community a taste of its signature pastries, cakes, and more.”

“We’re excited to open our third location at Britannia Beach, a community that shares our

love for nature, history, and of course, good food,” said Betty Hung, co-owner of Beaucoup Bakery, alongside her brother Jacky Hung.

“Jacky and I used to drive up to Whistler with our family and would often pass by the Britannia Mine Museum. It’s a spot with a lot of heritage, and we look forward to introducing visitors and residents to our French-inspired creations very soon.”

The new location will be 2,050 square feet and have 50 seats. Beaucoup added that it aims to combine “the charm of a French Alpine retreat with a nod to the area’s rich mining history.”

On the menu, customers will find Beaucoup Bakery’s signature collection of pastries, viennoiseries, cakes, and savoury sandwiches, alongside seasonal items that will be exclusive to this new location, such as beignets and tarts. There will also be a full menu of coffee, teas, and hot chocolate.

“This location is very special, and we wanted to ensure we created a space that feels like a getaway from the city – a place that is warm and inviting,” added Jacky. “We can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”

Beaucoup Bakery Britannia Beach is expected to open its doors this November.

Are you excited about this new location? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 161 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

