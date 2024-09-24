A new, highly anticipated Japanese omakase restaurant, Sushi Hyun, has finally opened in Vancouver.

Sushi Hyun is available by reservation only, and Juhyun Lee, owner and chef of Sushi Hyun, told Dished earlier this year that it will seat six people for lunch and six people for dinner, with the restaurant eventually planning to seat more customers in the future.

“Our restaurant offers a unique experience with no tables,” said Lee, explaining that guests will enjoy sushi at a counter made of 200-year-old unblemished Hinoki.

“Offering traditional Japanese omakase in a city like Vancouver, where fusion Japanese restaurants are extremely popular, is a significant challenge for me,” said Lee. “Nevertheless, I pursue this business because it is my dream to become a sushi chef, and I also look forward to building good relationships with our guests.”

On the food side of things, Sushi Hyun will offer over 15 courses of sushi and dishes during lunch, and 20 or more during dinner.

“Most of our fish will be carefully selected and imported from Toyosu Market in Japan,” said Lee. He added that he had spent time in Korea and Japan, personally meeting and collaborating with artisans who produce famous ceramics, tableware, Hinoki wood, seafood, ingredients, and wasabi farms to ensure everything was of the highest quality.

“I wish to provide our guests with good energy through the work of these beloved artisans,” said Lee. “We are dedicated to providing the authentic taste of traditional Japanese sushi, without the need to travel to Japan.”

Address: 795 Jervis Street, Vancouver

