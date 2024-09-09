A longtime Davie Street staple is winding down its operations later this fall. Moxies on Davie Street is closing after more than 20 years of business.

This well-known Canadian restaurant chain location can be found onsite at Sandman Suites Vancouver in the heart of the city’s Davie Village.

“While it’s always difficult to close the doors, we remain proud of our team’s role in creating memorable experiences within the community,” shares Joanne Forrester, president and chief operating officer of Moxies.

“This closure is not an end but a step toward our continued evolution, allowing us to focus on future growth and opportunities. We are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support of our guests and the dedication of our team. Together, we’ve built something exceptional and carry that spirit into our next chapter.”

Moxies shared it would close its doors on Davie Street on October 7, 2024.

“We’d also like to take this moment to share our sincere gratitude to the many team members, both past and present, who have provided our guests with the premium hospitality Moxies is known for. We hope that everyone will have the chance to join us for one last time before we finish our final service on Monday, October 7.”

After October 7, you can still enjoy Moxies’ menu at its other Langley, Richmond, and West Georgia Street locations.

Moxies operates 59 locations across North America.

