Sun to thunder: Seesaw-like weather forecast ahead for Vancouver

It’s expected to be a whirlwind of weather in Vancouver — from sun to thunder, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The ECCC weather forecast predicts a 40% chance of showers overnight by Monday evening, which could continue to pour down on the Vancouver area until Wednesday night.

During the wet period, ECCC forecasted a risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

Once Thursday comes around, a mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast, but a clear sunny day is then predicted to shine over Vancouver the following day.

However, ECCC is expecting a pretty gloomy and cloudy weekend.

Temperatures will be relatively warm this week, ranging from 18°C to 22°C during the day. Later in the week, the temperature is expected to drop down to as low as 14°C.