We love a celebrity restaurant sighting in Vancouver here at Dished, and we get even more excited when it’s an Iron Chef.

Celebrity chef Susur Lee was spotted at Vietnamese restaurant Linh Cafe. He even took the time to step into the kitchen and take a photo with the staff.

“We were thrilled and honoured to welcome the legendary Iron Chef Canada, Susur Lee, to our restaurant,” said Linh in an Instagram post. “Serving Chef Lee was an incredible privilege, and we’re grateful for the opportunity. Thank you, Chef, for visiting us and inspiring our team with your culinary excellence!”

Chef Lee can be recognized from his battle with Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America as seen on a season of Top Chef Masters (where he placed second) and as a judge on Chopped Canada. He can also be seen on TikTok, where he cooks with his son, Jet Bent-Lee.

Linh Cafe, on the other hand, is best known for its array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguette sticks, escargot, and salad rolls.

This spot also has two impressively large 320L kettles, which are used for cooking pho.

Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver

