Round Pot, a new Chicken hot pot restaurant, is opening its doors today in Richmond. The new eatery is taking over where Top Choice BBQ & Noodles used to be located.

However, this isn’t your run-of-the-mill hot pot spot. Round Pot is serving up soup with a focus on fish maw, a delicacy known for its health benefits.

What is fish maw? Round Pot took to Instagram to explain.

“Fish maw, also known as swim bladder or air bladder, is a collagen-rich delicacy that is often used to improve conditions such as sore lower back and knees, physical weakness, as well as for regulating menstruation, postpartum recovery, and promoting skin health.”

This new hot pot venture comes just in time for the colder weather when a hot bowl of soup is what you need to kick that seasonal cold.

Round Pot has just opened in Richmond but it is already teasing that a Vancouver location is “coming soon” in its Instagram bio.

Dished reached out for more information on its Vancouver expansion plans. Be sure to check back here for more details.

Round Pot

Address: 8631 Alexandra Road #120, Richmond

