McCrocs?! McDonald's and Crocs are dropping a wild collab this week

If you’ve ever felt like walking around with Grimace on your feet, you’re in luck.

McDonald’s and Crocs fans have been searching for a brand mash-up for years and the time has finally come: the international fast-food chain and niche footwear brand are partnering up for a colourful collab.

Inspired by both Crocs Stars and Mickey D’s loyalists, the collab will drop with a full line of shoes, socks, and Jibbitz charms beginning November 14 in more than 30 countries around the world.

With inspiration from McDonaldland characters like Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar, the McDonald’s and Crocs collab will allow fans to “show off their bold sense of style.”

In a press release, McDonald’s Canada says these limited edition shoes will be the “perfect addition to any outfit or Crocs collection.”

Starting Tuesday at noon ET, Canadians can purchase their own pair of McDonald’s x Crocs shoes, socks and Jibbitz on the Crocs website. The press release says the collab is “only available while supplies last, so fans are encouraged to grab a pair or two while they can!”

The full McDonald’s x Crocs Collection includes a line of shoes with Jibbitz charms available for between $85 to $90 a pair (plus taxes), and socks for $25 each.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal: Inspired by everyone’s purple bestie, these sandals lined in faux fur will have you feeling like you’re walking a day in Grimace’s shoes. The Grimace Cozzzy Sandal features his loveable expression on the straps and comes with his favourite treat – a shake in the form of a Jibbitz charm.

Inspired by everyone’s purple bestie, these sandals lined in faux fur will have you feeling like you’re walking a day in Grimace’s shoes. The Grimace Cozzzy Sandal features his loveable expression on the straps and comes with his favourite treat – a shake in the form of a Jibbitz charm. Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog: Early birds like Birdie will be the first to get these Classic Clogs in her signature yellow and pink, with her go-to menu item – a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin – as a Jibbitz charm.

Early birds like Birdie will be the first to get these Classic Clogs in her signature yellow and pink, with her go-to menu item – a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin – as a Jibbitz charm. Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog: Feel as stealthy as the Hamburglar himself with these Classic Clogs in the Hamburglar’s famous black and white stripes and Jibbitz charms featuring his go-to order (a hamburger, of course).

Feel as stealthy as the Hamburglar himself with these Classic Clogs in the Hamburglar’s famous black and white stripes and Jibbitz charms featuring his go-to order (a hamburger, of course). McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog: Classic McDonald’s colours on a standard pair of Crocs.

All editions can be paired with matching socks.

“We love how passionate our guests are about their McDonald’s orders, and with this Crocs collaboration they can now boldly express themselves through their footwear,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Crocs – a brand that truly leads culture – on our first-ever global shoe collab inspired by our beloved McDonaldland characters while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities.”

Which McCrocs are your favourites?