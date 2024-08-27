Here's how to meet other singles in Vancouver without dating apps

It seems that singles are growing increasingly fatigued with dating apps and are turning to in-person alternatives.

People are realizing that getting out there and meeting other singles offline is just so much better. So, if you’re ready to ditch dating apps, we have some suggestions for where to meet other people in Vancouver looking for romance.

Running clubs

A running club is not just for the thrill of getting your heart rate up, but it’s also become a massively popular place to meet other active singles in the area.

If you are a beginner runner and are a little nervous, don’t fear because there are plenty of options for beginners and experienced runners.

What’s especially great about these clubs is that they simply give you an extra reason to strap on those running shoes, help you improve your technique, and even meet a few new friends along the way.

Clubs like Vancouver Running Company are set up for professionals and newcomers to run side by side along roads and trails. Runners are grouped by distance ranging from 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km runners.

Or, you can make connections and cheer each other on as you prepare for upcoming races, like the Vancouver Half Marathon at Forerunners.

Fraser St Run Club (FSRC) also offers a variety of running programs that target different skill levels and experiences.

Check out our full list of great running clubs in Vancouver here.

Pickleball

Another fresh, fun way to meet new people is to grab a paddle and head to the pickleball court!

There are many Vancouver Community Centres that offer rentals, drop-ins, and leagues to get you on the pickleball court. Those really trying to dive into the sport can register for an annual $10 membership with the Vancouver Pickleball Association (VPA) to advance their skills and play recreationally and competitively.

You should also keep an eye out for Fairgrounds Racket Club, which is soon coming to Vancouver and is popular on the East Coast for its public racket club mixes. Fairgrounds aims to be about fostering a sense of community, genuine connections, and maybe even love.

Trivia night

There is no better antidote for dating burnout than a night out with bar trivia.

We suggest local trivia nights, where you can band together with others and show off your general knowledge or more specialized interests during theme nights.

Some of our favourite trivia nights have been at IQ2000 trivia at Park Pub on Wednesday nights, Kaboom Atomic hosts excellent Tuesday trivia nights at Hero’s Welcome, and the Moose’s Down Under pub hosts free trivia every Wednesday and promises plenty of prizes.

Tip: If there is bar seating, sit there! Usually, people in this area band together in an ad-hoc trivia group for the sake of playing.

Here is a full list of where to find great trivia nights.

Speed dating

However, if you are looking for a setting where everyone is interested in dating, MyCheekyDate hosts speed dating events for people of different ages and sexual orientations.

Events are held in different settings, such as concerts, music festivals, bar crawls, or fitness classes.

Get out there

The common thread with all these suggestions is to just get out there. Join a sports club, take classes, go to events (even by yourself), and get involved in the community. Head out with the intention of meeting new people, making friends, and potentially sparking new romance.

Good luck out there, single Vancouverites!

What has dating in the city been like for you? Let us know in the comments below.