A very unsuspecting Canadian city has taken the top spot in the country to have a summer affair, according to Ashley Madison.

The self-described “world’s leading married dating site” recently released its annual list based on signup data from June 20, 2023, to September 22, 2023.

For those who are out of the loop, Ashey Madison is a Toronto-based online adultery website aimed at married people wanting to have an affair.

The website was the recent subject of a three-part Netflix documentary that shed light on the company’s disastrous 2015 data leak.

The dating site noted that as one of the world’s most “progressive” countries, Canada is “no stranger to the appeal of non-monogamy.”

Its data claims that 58% of Canadians believe society could benefit from moving toward a more open style of monogamy or non-monogamy.

While some may assume one of Canada’s biggest cities — like Vancouver or Toronto — would be the top place for a summer affair, it’s somewhere quite remote.

Whitehorse, Yukon, topped the list after not even placing in the top 20 last year.

In second place is St. John’s, Newfoundland, which spent the last three years in the top spot.

Guelph, Ontario, took third spot and Kelowna, BC, and Edmonton, Alberta, rounded out the top five cities.

Cities in Ontario dominated the list as Kitchener (7), London (8) and Barrie (10) were also mentioned in the top 10 spots.

As for larger Canadian cities, Calgary came in 13th, followed by Vancouver in 14th. Toronto and Montreal did not crack the top 20.

Check out the full list below.

Top 20 cities for summer affairs/non-monogamy

Whitehorse, YT St. John’s, NL Guelph, ON Kelowna, BC Edmonton, AB Kingston, ON Kitchener, ON London, ON Fredericton, NB Barrie, ON Saskatoon, SK Windsor, ON Calgary, AB Vancouver, BC Yellowknife, NT Regina, SK Charlottetown, P.E.I. Winnipeg, MB Victoria, BC Abbotsford, BC

