Vancouver pickleball players are getting a new downtown court next month

Fairgrounds Public Racket Club is opening a brand-new pickleball court in downtown Vancouver next month, and it sounds like it might be worth getting hyped about.

The court will be centrally located at CF Pacific Centre Mall, and based on the Fairgrounds social media page, these folks play hard.

Fairgrounds has been behind a rapid expansion across Canada, opening and planning to open clubs in Ontario and Alberta.

“Fairgrounds bridges the gap between exclusive private clubs and public amenities. With these new locations, Fairgrounds is poised to take ownership of the recreational pickleball space across the country and offer tens of thousands of Canadians a place to connect and socialize through the power of sport,” a Fairgrounds news release states.

Pickleball has been steadily growing in popularity in recent years.

According to Fairgrounds, pickleball is actually the fastest-growing sport in North America, and not just for boomers as many might think. Gen X, Gen Z and millennials are also pickleball lovers.

“We wanted to create these spaces to ensure players of all levels could come together and have fun on and off the court. Every touchpoint along the way has been designed to evoke a feeling of fun and euphoria, from our programming to our merchandise.”

We’ve contacted Fairgrounds and Cadillac Fairview for more information about the upcoming Vancouver pickleball court.