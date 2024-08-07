Things to do with couples as a third wheel in Vancouver

Being a third wheel can be incredibly awkward; thankfully, Vancouver has plenty of options for places to hang out and things to do to make things slightly less uncomfortable.

Of course, things depend on how close you are as friends and the overall dynamic of your friendship.

Some places might work for some friend groups and won’t work for others, but this list of activities and places to hang out should be a relatively safe bet of things to do if you’re a group that includes a third wheel.

Vancouver has a plethora of options for outdoor activities, which is probably a good place to start when considering things to do with your dating friends. Activities that keep you moving or sightseeing attractions like the Capilano Suspension Bridge are a great way to keep things active without the couple getting too intimate and forgetting about you.

Hikes like the Grouse Grind

If you have something planned with your friends and you’re the third wheel, suggesting something like a hike up the Grouse Grind is a great way to keep everyone involved and together.

If things get awkward, you can tell your friends you’ll catch up and let them go ahead alone.

Sit between them during a movie

Who doesn’t love watching a movie?

One way to ensure you stay involved in a third-wheel situation is to sit between the couple you’re hanging out with.

That way, there’s no room for any tomfoolery, and you can chat with both of them. Sure, they might be annoyed at your choice of seating, but they’ll be alone together later.

Hang out at the Gastown steam clock

Happy New Year?!! 😂 It’s 10 pm, and these tourists are really committed to the Steam Clock going off. pic.twitter.com/T7QaQkdPdr — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) August 2, 2024

Only tourists like the Gastown steam clock, so if you go with your friends as a third wheel, the three of you can be equally disappointed by this Vancouver attraction.

With all those tourists around, it’s not the vibe for romance.

Board games at Pizzeria Ludica

Another great way to make sure everyone stays involved during a hang-out is an activity like board games. There are plenty of spots around Vancouver that you can go to that offer a wide selection of board games.

As long as the couple doesn’t end up playing Connect Four without you.

To spice things up, what goes better with board games than pizza?

Pizzeria Ludica, which is located right by Stadium SkyTrain station (with another location in New West), offers almost too many board games to choose from and a variety of pizza flavours, including plant-based options.

Hang out at a cat cafe

There are now a few adorable cat cafes around Metro Vancouver, like Catoro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catoro Cat Cafe (@catoropets)

The nice thing about going to a cat cafe is if the couple you’re with get too involved and you start feeling left out, you’ve got some adorable felines to keep you company.

Team up at trivia

As the saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Trivia is super popular in Vancouver, and a quick Google search will reveal many spots with a variety of themes that you and your friends can check out.

It could mean a fun night as a third wheel, as long as you and the couple don’t end up arguing about the answers.

We’ve heard that the Park Pub has a particularly good trivia night on Wednesdays.

Go bowling

Bowling is another activity that allows you and your friends to have fun without anyone feeling like a gutter ball.

There are plenty of great bowling alleys in and around Vancouver, like Grandview Lanes on Commercial Drive or Commodore Lanes on Granville Street.

An escape room

Another thing Metro Vancouver has no shortage of are escape rooms, and what better way to make sure you stay involved in a hang with your dating friends? An escape room would force the three of you to put your heads together to solve whatever puzzles await you.

Hopefully, the experience doesn’t have you begging to escape your friends instead of the room.

Do you have some ideas for a day out in Vancouver as a third wheel? Let us know in the comments.