Health & FitnessCuratedOutdoors

10 great running clubs in Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
May 7 2024, 10:00 pm
10 great running clubs in Vancouver
Leon Wang/Shutterstock

Everyone needs a little help from their friends – especially when it comes to finding the motivation to run.

Joining a running club can give you that extra reason to strap on those running shoes, help you improve your technique, and even meet a few new friends along the way.

So, whether you’re a beginner or a hardcore athlete, here’s a roundup of some of the great running clubs that operate in Vancouver.

The Running Room

Running Room’s run/walk clubs are open to all and meet twice weekly at all store locations. The club is free to join and open to all running levels, with multiple groups under various leaders. Training programs for everything from walking to half marathons are also available.

Where: All Running Room locations across Vancouver
When: Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings

Vancouver Running Company

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Flight Crew Run Club (@flightcrewrunclub)

 

VRC Flight Crew is a run club where professionals and newcomers run side by side along roads and trails, coming together as a group for social, fun, and free running. Runners are grouped by distance ranging from 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km runners. They offer many events throughout the year and post updates on Instagram for their weekly Thursday runs.

Where: 2033 W4th Avenue
When: Every Thursday at 6:15 pm

Forerunners

Train for the Scotiabank Half Marathon and 5K with Forerunners (Forerunners)

Train for the Vancouver Half Marathon and 5 km with Forerunners (Forerunners)

Vancouver’s own running store, Forerunners, holds clinics at three locations to help runners prepare for upcoming races, including the Vancouver Half Marathon and 5 km.

Where: 3502 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, 3889 Main Street, Vancouver, and 980 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
When: Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings

Kintec

Both beginners and marathoners are welcome at Kintec run club (Kintec)

Both beginners and marathoners are welcome at Kintec run club (Kintec)

Kintec Footwear and Orthotics hold clinics for all levels of runners at their North Vancouver location, from walk/runs for beginners to premium programs for marathoners.

Where: 975 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
When: Various times and days depending on difficulty

Lions Gate Road Runners

You could join these happy runners at the LGRR (Lions Gate Road Runners/Facebook)

You could join these happy runners at the LGRR (Lions Gate Road Runners/Facebook)

This local club welcomes runners of all abilities and ages. Its regular weekly workout session consists of interval training and repeats at Point Grey on Thursday evenings. The club also manages three annual races that are open to all runners.

Where: Point Grey Secondary School track – 38th Avenue and West Boulevard, Vancouver
When: Every Thursday at 6 pm

Fraser St Run Club

Fraser St Run Club (FSRC) offers a variety of running programs that target different skill levels and experiences. Track Tuesdays is a structured speed workout lasting 60 to 90 minutes, while Feel Good Fridays is a social fun run to get to know people. On weekends, FSRC heads out of town to various trials to engage in hiking, running, and exploring.

Where: Clubhouse at 1008 E 20th (Feel Good Friday)
When: Every Friday at 7 pm

Vancouver Frontrunners

frontrunner

Vibrant runners prepping for the Sun Run (Frontrunners/Facebook)

Vancouver Frontrunners provide a safe and friendly environment for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and their friends to enjoy running and walking at a variety of speeds, followed by brunch. This year will mark their 20th annual Pride Run & Walk 5/10 km on Sunday, July 28.

Where: Brockton Oval clubhouse and the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre
When: 9 am on Saturdays at Brockton Oval, 6:30 pm on Wednesdays at the Roundhouse

Rackets and Runners

Hopefully the Rackets and Runners outings won't include too many stairs! (Rackets and Runners)

Hopefully the Rackets and Runners outings won’t include too many stairs! (Rackets and Runners)

The Rackets and Runners store at Oak & 23rd offers a supportive, inclusive, and fun-loving run club. With its customizable approach, Rackets and Runners offers clinics year-round for runners and walkers in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver.

Where: Rackets & Runners — 3880 Oak Street, Vancouver
When: 6:15 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 am on Saturdays

Vancouver Falcons Athletic Club

Join and compete with Vancouver Falcons Athletic Club (VFAC/Facebook)

Join and compete with Vancouver Falcons Athletic Club (VFAC/Facebook)

The VFAC is a competitive running club. Members enjoy twice-weekly supervised group interval workouts and a customized running program, including intervals and hill running.

Where: Various locations including Stanley Park, Jericho Beach Park, and Queen Elizabeth Park
When: Wednesdays at 6:30 pm, Saturdays at 9:30 am

Ladies of the Trails

women hiking

Join likeminded women on trail runs (Maridav/Shutterstock)

If you’re looking for a friendly group of like-minded runners, you could join the Ladies Of The Trails run club to prep you for the 5 Peaks trail running series. Open to all levels of female trail runners.

Where: Based in Vancouver, serving trail runners across the Lower Mainland

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Health & Fitness
+ Curated
+ Outdoors

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop