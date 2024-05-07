10 great running clubs in Vancouver

Everyone needs a little help from their friends – especially when it comes to finding the motivation to run.

Joining a running club can give you that extra reason to strap on those running shoes, help you improve your technique, and even meet a few new friends along the way.

So, whether you’re a beginner or a hardcore athlete, here’s a roundup of some of the great running clubs that operate in Vancouver.

Running Room’s run/walk clubs are open to all and meet twice weekly at all store locations. The club is free to join and open to all running levels, with multiple groups under various leaders. Training programs for everything from walking to half marathons are also available.

Where: All Running Room locations across Vancouver

When: Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flight Crew Run Club (@flightcrewrunclub)

VRC Flight Crew is a run club where professionals and newcomers run side by side along roads and trails, coming together as a group for social, fun, and free running. Runners are grouped by distance ranging from 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km runners. They offer many events throughout the year and post updates on Instagram for their weekly Thursday runs.

Where: 2033 W4th Avenue

When: Every Thursday at 6:15 pm

Vancouver’s own running store, Forerunners, holds clinics at three locations to help runners prepare for upcoming races, including the Vancouver Half Marathon and 5 km.

Where: 3502 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, 3889 Main Street, Vancouver, and 980 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

When: Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings

Kintec Footwear and Orthotics hold clinics for all levels of runners at their North Vancouver location, from walk/runs for beginners to premium programs for marathoners.

Where: 975 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

When: Various times and days depending on difficulty

This local club welcomes runners of all abilities and ages. Its regular weekly workout session consists of interval training and repeats at Point Grey on Thursday evenings. The club also manages three annual races that are open to all runners.

Where: Point Grey Secondary School track – 38th Avenue and West Boulevard, Vancouver

When: Every Thursday at 6 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Street Run Club™ (@fraserstreetrunclub)

Fraser St Run Club (FSRC) offers a variety of running programs that target different skill levels and experiences. Track Tuesdays is a structured speed workout lasting 60 to 90 minutes, while Feel Good Fridays is a social fun run to get to know people. On weekends, FSRC heads out of town to various trials to engage in hiking, running, and exploring.

Where: Clubhouse at 1008 E 20th (Feel Good Friday)

When: Every Friday at 7 pm

Vancouver Frontrunners provide a safe and friendly environment for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and their friends to enjoy running and walking at a variety of speeds, followed by brunch. This year will mark their 20th annual Pride Run & Walk 5/10 km on Sunday, July 28.

Where: Brockton Oval clubhouse and the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

When: 9 am on Saturdays at Brockton Oval, 6:30 pm on Wednesdays at the Roundhouse

The Rackets and Runners store at Oak & 23rd offers a supportive, inclusive, and fun-loving run club. With its customizable approach, Rackets and Runners offers clinics year-round for runners and walkers in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver.

Where: Rackets & Runners — 3880 Oak Street, Vancouver

When: 6:15 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 am on Saturdays

The VFAC is a competitive running club. Members enjoy twice-weekly supervised group interval workouts and a customized running program, including intervals and hill running.

Where: Various locations including Stanley Park, Jericho Beach Park, and Queen Elizabeth Park

When: Wednesdays at 6:30 pm, Saturdays at 9:30 am

If you’re looking for a friendly group of like-minded runners, you could join the Ladies Of The Trails run club to prep you for the 5 Peaks trail running series. Open to all levels of female trail runners.

Where: Based in Vancouver, serving trail runners across the Lower Mainland