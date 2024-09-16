A&W launches new collab with Ruffles across Canada

A&W has just revealed a brand-new crunchy collaboration, pairing its much-loved burgers with Canadian potato chip brand Ruffles.

Starting September 16, you can order the Ruffles Crunch Teen Burger and Ruffles Crunch Buddy Burger at A&W locations across Canada.

“My aim was to add a unique layer of texture to our Teen Burger,” said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W Canada. “Ruffles was the perfect choice for a crunchy and delicious addition. The famous ridges of Ruffles chips provide a real crunch and structure to the iconic Teen® recipe.”

The Teen Burger features A&W’s grass-fed beef patty topped with a generous stack of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips, lettuce, yellow onions, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a brand-new creamy garlic & jalapeno aioli, served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

The Buddy Burger variety, on the other hand, features a 1.6-oz patty topped with a stack of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, creamy garlic, and jalapeño aioli, served on a toasted bun.

“Having been on the A&W menu since 1961, the Teen Burger is a true Canadian classic that

generations of Canadians grew up enjoying,” said Susan Senecal, CEO and President of A&W Canada. “We thought collaborating with Ruffles, a brand that is equally loved by Canadians, was the perfect way to bring a modern twist to our classic Teen Burger.”

“At Ruffles, our famous ridges are all about delivering bold flavour and an unmistakable crunch, and there’s no better pairing for our new Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips than the iconic A&W Teen Burger,” said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer, Frito Lay Canada. “This is a taste experience that only Ruffles and A&W could create—one we hope our fans will savour with every bite.”

Will you be trying this new potato chip burger? Let us know in the comments.