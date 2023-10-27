Metro Vancouver is home to some fantastic bubble tea shops, and another one is blessing us with its presence with its first location in Canada. Beloved Chinese bubble tea shop HeyTea has just opened its new location, and it’s in Burnaby.

The grand opening is set for October 27 and to celebrate, HeyTea is offering buy one get one free on select drinks until October 29.

HeyTea is best known for introducing the world to “New-Style Tea” and “Cheese Tea.” New-Style Tea is the introduction of Western ingredients to Chinese tea, such as cream cheese foam, in addition to other dairy products, fruit jellies, and tapioca pearls. These ingredients were very uncommon before HeyTea.

“We can‘t wait to meet and share with you our hot [Roasted Brown Sugar Bobo Milk] while enjoying this amazing and glorious autumn view,” the brand shared online.

To celebrate the new store, HeyTea is offering a Burnaby-inspired magnet for customers to purchase in the iconic HeyTea logo style.

The magnet is “inspired by Canada’s national sport, Ice Hockey, and Canada’s love for nature, reflected by the famous maple leaves.”

These special magnets are only available to purchase in store for a limited time so be sure to get there soon.

HeyTea is open every day except Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and is located in Crystal Mall where Chewgurt Yummy used to be located.

Address: Crystal Mall, 1333 – 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

