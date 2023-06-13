Summer is the season of barbecuing, and one summer event series in Vancouver is making the most of it.

The legendary Railtown Tailgate Series is set to return to the city this summer after a three-year absence, bringing incredible barbecue, cold drinks, and great company to the ultimate summer experience.

Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering will be, once again, firing up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for the summer series this year, which will take place on three dates: June 25, July 23, and August 20.

The event will kick off this month at the flagship Railtown Cafe location in Railtown, before moving over to the Boxcar patio for the July and August events.

For each day, there will be two seatings – at 3 and 5 pm – with generous servings of slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and bratwurst, as well as jalapeño cornbread and two Southern-style sides (think Carolina coleslaw and creamy potato salad).

Guests can grab the Tailgate Plate or the Vegetarian Plate (with vegan bratwursts) for $35, or opt for a Railtown Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger with a choice of sides for $25. Tickets also include a beverage.

Tickets for all three events are now available online.

Railtown Tailgate Series

When: June 25, July 23, and August 20 with seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Railtown Cafe (397 Railway Street) and The Boxcar (917 Main Street), Vancouver

Tickets: From $27.96