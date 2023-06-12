One of Vancouver’s popular chains for authentic, Hawaiian-style poké is set to open a new location at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Steve’s Poké Bar, which calls itself “the best Hawaiian poké in Vancouver,” has already put up signage at 1055 Canada Place, right beside the Prince of Whales ticketing booth.

This will be the 18th location for the quickly-growing franchise and will be the only downtown location for the brand. Steve’s is also set to open a location in Yaletown later this fall.

This locally founded chain currently operates 17 locations in and around the city and the lower mainland (including Burnaby, Squamish, Surrey, and Langley) with plans to expand even more.

What makes Steve’s stand out from other poké spots in the city is that, according to its website, it uses an authentic approach, just the way that the locals do in Hawaii.

Steve’s Poké Bar also offers poké by the pound – a great option for dining at home or for a potluck.

No word on an opening date for the Convention Centre location yet, so stay tuned for updates.

Steve’s Poké Bar – Vancouver Convention Centre

Address: 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver



Instagram