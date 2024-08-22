We tried the viral Costco poutine hack and here's what we thought

There are few things better than enjoying a $1.50 Costco hot dog and drink after shopping, but a new viral Costco poutine hack has taken the internet by storm so we had to try it.

The hack is simple: order a chicken strip and fries meal, and a side of gravy and cheese curds. You then combine the ingredients to create a chicken poutine. So we went to Costco to try exactly that.

The total came out to $10.79, including tax. What was even cooler than the price was that after we ordered, the employee asked us if we wanted them to add the gravy and cheese curds to the fries for us. Obviously, we weren’t the first person to try this, and we gratefully accepted.

Once we got our poutine we tore up the chicken pieces and added them into the mix.

For under $11, this meal could easily feed two to three people.

So was it worth it? We definitely think so. Those looking to switch it up from the standard hot dog will enjoy this new Costco creation.

